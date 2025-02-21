'Greatly disappointed': Kenmore West students oppose International Baccalaureate Program cancellation

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A group of Kenmore West High School students is voicing their disappointment after learning a program they spent years preparing for is being discontinued.

The International Baccalaureate (IB) Program, a globally recognized curriculum designed to prepare students for college, will no longer be offered at Kenmore West due to low participation. Now, students are speaking out, hoping school leaders will reconsider.

Students Highlight IB Program's Value

For students like sophomore Maisy Flemming, the IB Program offers an academic experience, unlike any other.

“It teaches students how to thrive in the school setting and go into college prepared and fully aware of how college works,” Flemming explained.

Some students feel the IB Program provides a deeper, more critical learning experience than Advanced Placement (AP) courses.

“With the critical thinking learning aspect and understanding what I’m learning, it seems very different from what I’m learning,” said sophomore Metta Sagurney. “AP seems like a lot of facts and knowing facts, which is important. It doesn’t seem like it would be as deep of a dive into what I’m learning as I would like.”

Others see the IB Program as a way to build strong study habits and prepare for the pressures of higher education.

“The course load with IB is a lot. Being under that pressure can be beneficial because it makes you more inclined to get things done, and that pressure keeps you going,” sophomore Suu Aung said.

Beyond academics, students like Ahren Pavel said the IB Program's college credit opportunities provide financial relief.

“Getting college credit can help students move on with their lives and shed off some payment in college,” Pavel explained. “With it going away at Kenmore West, people are not going to be able to take that opportunity since Kenmore West is the only school in the district that offers it.”

School District Cites Low Enrollment

A spokesperson for the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District explained the decision, stating that the IB Program participation declined significantly in recent years.

"Kenmore West High School is one of only the few remaining schools in WNY that currently offer the International Baccalaureate (IB) Program. All school districts routinely make decisions to phase out courses and programming based on low enrollment. IB participation has declined significantly in recent years, which prompted the decision to phase out this program at Kenmore East High School two years ago. Despite concerted efforts to increase participation at Kenmore West, enrollment has remained consistently low. The Class of 2024 only included 9 students who earned the IB Diploma. Currently, only 13 sophomores have applied to begin the program next year, and only a percentage of applicants can be expected to eventually complete the program and earn the IB Diploma upon graduating.



Due to the extensive costs of the program and the lack of interest among students over the past several years, the district will be discontinuing IB for new students beginning next year. In Ken-Ton, minimum class sizes for high school courses are 15 students. A majority of Kenmore West IB courses have enrollment levels which are far below these class size guidelines. A total of 7 IB courses have fewer than 5 students enrolled and 3 IB courses only have only 1 student enrolled. The district has a responsibility to its taxpayers to make fiscally sound decisions regarding course offerings based on enrollment and to phase out programs that are financially unsustainable.The district is ensuring that all juniors and seniors currently enrolled in the IB Program will be able to complete the program.



The district is also in the process of developing a new AP Capstone Program to be launched during the 2026-27 school year which will provide students with rigorous, college-level coursework that can enhance critical thinking skills while providing new pathways to graduation."



-Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Schools Spokesperson

Students Push for Reconsideration

While students acknowledge the district’s financial concerns, they argue the program is worth the investment.

“This is a district that has supported us, and we hope that they’ll continue to do that by putting back in place the IB Program,” Flemming added.

The students have created an Instagram to push for more awareness about the cancellation. Updates can be found at @BringTheIBProgramBack.

They plan to make their voices heard at the next school board meeting on March 11.