Getzville synagogue to have police presence heading into Rosh Hashanah

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — These attacks come just days before those of the Jewish faith celebrate their new year.

A time of celebration is now somber for so many.

I bring the voice of the Jewish community as leaders here in Western New York share the importance of finding joy with loved ones and faith, during these dark times.

"It is a scary time and I certainly understand that feeling. I am feeling it too," Temple Beth Tzedek Rabbi Sara Rich said.

Rosh Hashanah will be celebrated in synagogues worldwide, including Temple Beth Tzedek, in Getzville.

"We all have friends and family in Israel who we know right now, are in safe rooms while missiles are falling. It's a scary time. I do believe that coming together gives us a feeling of strength," Rabbi Sara said.

While it was established in 2008, Rabbi Sara Rich said the conservative synagogue is a merged congregation of two existing synagogues, Temple Beth El and Temple Shaarey Zedek, that have a collective of more than 150 years of Jewish history.

History that leaders hope to protect while they celebrate the new year with police presence.

"It's really important that everyone can feel really important coming together because this is when we need to be together more than ever, so we will have heightened security. Everyone who comes to the service needs to have a ticket so that we know who to be expecting," Rabbi Sara said.

Temple Beth Tzedek member Armand Morrison said, "The situation in Israel is not unique to this week or that past year. It's a continual situation that we address and deal with."

Almost one year ago, on October 7, Hamas committed murders and kidnappings of countless innocent civilians, including American citizens.

Just Tuesday morning, a terror attack happened in Tel Aviv, Israel that killed at least seven and injured several others with a gun and knife.

Morrison said, that despite this, Jews will try to continue to focus on the spirit of the Jewish new year.

Morrison added, "Typically, most Jewish households are getting ready by cooking traditional Jewish food like brisket and chicken soup with Matzah balls and potato kugel and things of that nature."

"This just adds to the need that we have to come do that together," Rabbi Sara added.