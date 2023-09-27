Former Lockport HS educator turned business owner mentoring future entrepreneurs

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW)W — In the spotlight this week is a community member doing good in Western New York.

Her name is Melisa Ulrich.

Off the corner of Main and Market Street in Lockport, sits a nearly 10-year old, locally owned boutique called "Bling".

Bling owner, Melisa Ulrich said, "I had always wanted to open my own business. I had a career in education before so when the store became available, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to open a business that was fashionable and affordable, in my hometown."

She made the transition from a school principal to business owner in 2014.

In 2017, decided to bring her expertise of being an entrepreneur and former educator back into the community she grew up in.

Ulrich said, "It was kind of a natural transition to open up in my own town and I think it's important to give back to the community. I really wanted to offer a great service, a fun, affordable and fashionable clothing. We also rent suits and tuxedos and formal wear for proms and weddings."

The Lockport native now mentors future entrepreneurs at Lockport High School.

"She's just a real, very nice person. She's very easy to get along with. She will do anything for any of us and she's just a super boss," Bling stylist and retired educator, Kay Shanley told Pheben Kassahun.

The program is called DECA and follows students from freshman to senior year.

She is one of nine mentors at the school.

She explained, "Go to the school and kind of do panel discussions. I have spoke to the marketing class before. Students come here. We've worked on projects and I've been able to connect with some other people in the community."

Lockport High School business teacher Jill DiTullio started the program at the school 16 years ago, which has now turned into a business academy.

There are only 16 of these programs in Western New York.

"It not only gives them content but it also gives them soft skills that they need whether they are going to be in physical therapy or a nurse or in finance or any part of the business world that just gives them opportunity to give them soft skills that are applicable," Jill DiTullio said.

Lockport seniors Griffin Adams and Tristan Grimbal have been learning from Ulrich, in the hopes of pursuing something in the business realm within their field.

They are pursuing finance and physical therapy respectively.

"I actually wrote a business plan last year for DECA and Mrs. Ulrich helped me get that and give me some insight on how she operates her business and things like that," Lockport HS senior Griffin Adams said.

"Mrs. Melissa, she gave us advice how to start a business and entrepreneurship about what we should do and what we should not do to be successful," Lockport HS senior Tristan Grimbal added.

Ulrich said with a smile, "I love just being part of this community, being able to give back to see friendly faces all day long."