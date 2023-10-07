Fire in Lockport estimated to have caused about $30,000 worth of damages

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — At around 7:00am on Saturday, the City of Lockport Fire Department responded to a fire call.

Originally, the team was sent to the Advanced Auto Parts location on South Transit Road.

Upon further investigation, the department realized the smoke was coming from inside the "Yes Sir, Yes Ma'am" Sports Restaurant located at 312 South Transit Road.

The team discovered the remnants of a small fire in the back of the building near a washing machine.

It was found that a plastic water line had melted and acted as a sprinkler to stop the fire from growing and spreading even more.

The fire department extinguished any hot spots remaining in the area and ventilated the building with fans.

Other businesses near the restaurant suffered minor smoke damage but were all ventilated to make them safe to open for business.

Still, the department estimates the fire will lead to about $20,000 in damages to property and $10,000 in damages to contents.

The building was empty at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

