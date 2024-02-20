February Break Fun: The Warrior Factory offering open play and ninja camp

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — t's time for February Break! With the week off of school, you may be looking for different things to do with your family. Well if you need ideas, 7 News has got you covered. Our second stop is at The Warrior Factory in Williamsville for the Winter Recess Ninja Camp and Open Play.

Looking to do something for the entire week? The Winter Recess Ninja Camp will include training technique breakout sessions, obstacle courses, ninja vs. ninja, open practice and Ninja activities like obstacle tag and warped wall knockout. The camp is open for ages 6-12.

WINTER RECESS NINJA CAMP:



FULL DAY CAMP: $99 PER DAY

HALF DAY CAMP: $60 PER DAY

The camp started on Monday, February 19th, but there are still spots available for both locations and the price is determined by how many days you decide to attend.

Another option to come check out the gym is the Open Play. Families can come into the gym for an hour and try all of the different obstacles. It's a great time for both parents and kids to let out all your energy. Open play is for ages 6+ and ages 3-5, if accompanied by an adult.

OPEN PLAY:



ADMISSION: $20 FOR 60 MINUTES

2/20-2/22: 12:30PM-1:30PM, 3:30PM-4:30PM

2/23: 2:30PM-1:30PM, 3:30PM-5:30PM

Open Play is available year round. You can find the schedule here for future dates.

