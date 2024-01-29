‘Extremely busy’: Flooding in basements leads to over 100 service calls for Young Waterproofing

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Weekend flooding led to a large increase of calls to Young Waterproofing, all looking to get help sealing their basement after rain and melting snow made their way inside.

Rich Lewandowski got a call from his 81-year-old mom that water was running down the walls of her basement.

WKBW Water damage at Rich Lewandowski's parents house could be very clearly seen after days of snow melting across Western New York.

“She came down to do laundry and noticed a puddle in the other room,” Rich said. “This whole floor behind me was covered right up until the sump pump.”

As the foot and a half of snow at her house melted, Rich said it just got worse.

“It got more consistent, it [had been] just when it rained, but once the snow came in and [melted], it just kept going steadily.”

Rich called Rick Young with Young Waterproofing to fix this problem once and for all.

WKBW Young Waterproofing replaced the broken part of the Lewandowski's drainage system on Monday.

However, Rich was not alone, Young Waterproofing has been swamped with calls this past week.

“Just the other day we got 120 calls, so extremely busy,” Rick said. “Normally wintertime is our slower season, but we still have quite a few calls obviously.”

According to State Farm, unexpected water in your basement can damage walls and floors, destroy carpeting, ruin furniture and lead to mold.

But, How expensive is it waterproof your basement?

“Something like this, a couple hour job, between $1,500- $2,000,” Rick said.

WKBW Billy Newman with Young Waterproofing was digging out a drainage system in the Town of Tonawanda after it had been leaking water for weeks.

And bigger projects can cost even more.

“Between $10,000 to $15,000 probably.

Rick said that waiting to get your drainage system or sump pump fixed because of the price will only lead to more problems.

“You get into your walls buckling, then you’re looking into major major problems,” Rick said.

Rather than wait, Rick recommends everybody takes after Rich and call a professional before things get worse.