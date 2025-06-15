Watch Now
Expect overnight road closures along Niagara Falls Boulevard this week

AMHERST, N.Y. — If Niagara Falls Boulevard is part of your daily commute, you may need to consider an alternate route.

This week, expect overnight lane closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. along the roadway between the Niagara County line and Green Acres Road.

The State Department of Transportation says it will first close and pave the right northbound and southbound lanes, followed by the left northbound and southbound lanes.

The DOT says motorists should expect delays and consider alternate routes when possible.

Work will begin Monday, June 16, through Friday, June 20, to pave the road.

