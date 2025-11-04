'Everybody is struggling': North Tonawanda city leaders, church help families as government shutdown continues

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the government shutdown continues, families across Western New York are feeling the strain, uncertain about their next paycheck or how to keep food on the table. But in North Tonawanda, one church is turning faith into action.

Lumber City Church organized a community food giveaway to help families navigate the uncertainty while SNAP benefits remain suspended. Pastor Chad Rieselman said he felt called to act when the shutdown began affecting local residents.

"God gave me a vision to make this room ready to go for folks who are suffering from food insecurity and a little bit of anxiety about that, not knowing how that would pan out," Rieselman said. "The next day we got a call from City Hall and some supermarkets asking us if we were ready. We were ready."

Each bag of groceries was worth about $110 and filled with a variety of food from local farmers and grocery stores. From meal prep kits to fresh produce donated by Niagara County farmers, every item helps lighten the load for families in need.

Justin Starkweather, a North Tonawanda resident, said the support comes at a crucial time.

"Everybody is struggling," Starkweather said. "All the shutdowns that has been happening to us with the food prices, everything is sky-high, gas prices, everything for him to do something like this impacts all of us."

The church partnered with the North Tonawanda mayor's office, local markets and private residents, proving that when times get tough, this community shows up for one another.

Even the town's youngest residents participated in the giveaway, crafting sweet messages to brighten someone's day as they stopped by for groceries.

"We've had folks from all over North Tonawanda come together bringing groceries, just going and shopping on their own," Rieselman said. "That's the majority of the stuff that came just from private donations from people who care about their neighbors."

Rieselman said they'll continue the giveaway as long as donations come in to ease anxiety and remind families they're not alone.

"I'm thankful, and everyone else is thankful, and I just see that he's doing his best to keep everything in line," Starkweather said.

The giveaway operated on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies ran out. It's a simple act of service, multiplying hope one grocery bag at a time.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."