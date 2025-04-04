‘Every Friday is Black Friday’: Daily Deals bin store in the Town of Tonawanda opens to save shoppers’ money

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The ‘Daily Deals’ bin store opened on Eggert Road in the Town of Tonawanda just five weeks ago, and it has quickly gained a following. Customers have bought Apple watches, computers, and LEGO for just $12 or less.

According to co-owner Ahmad Ashour, this store’s slogan is “Every Friday is Black Friday.”

“We buy big truckloads of pallets [of goods]. We get them from brokers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, all the big retailers, and we just put them all on tables, anything you can find, on Fridays it’s $12 [per item],” Ashour said.

Overstock and returned items placed for sale at a majorly reduced rate. $12 items on Fridays, since Ashour restocks the shelves Thursday night.

After Friday, prices drop all week long:



Friday's price: $12 Saturday’s price: $10 Sunday’s price: $8 Monday’s price: $5 Tuesday’s price: $3 Wednesday’s Price: $1 Thursday’s Price: $1

Some finds are far more valuable than those price tags.

“For example, today we had a lady find an Apple watch. We had some laptops we gave away. We had Lego pieces. We had somebody find Beats headphones,” Ashour said. “I want them to have great items, I put out as much as I can every Friday.”

Many of the boxes do come sealed, but Ashour and his staff will open boxes for customers to see what’s inside before they commit to a purchase.

Friday’s guests had found plenty of valuable items.

“We got here at 8 a.m. on the dot, two hours before it opened,” Anasia Millett said. “I got a little Ring camera for my house.”

“Old school black Friday, which doesn't exist anymore because it's all online,” Daniel Janssens said. “There was a Roomba vacuum, I got it… [I] resale, I have customers that ask me if I can get this, this and this.”

“It's fun, it's like a scavenger hunt,” Kaitlyn D'Amico said. “I found this really cool neck massager.”