Elementary students create a 'domino effect' for community outreach

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ledgeview Elementary School students from Kindergarten through fifth grade all took part in helping the community this holiday season.

Students decided to collect cereal boxes for the Clarence Food Pantry.

The idea was first started by the school's student lighthouse team.

Co-coordinator and physical education teacher Stephanie Stevens says the group is made up of students who want to build on their leadership skills.

“Our student lighthouse team is made up of a handful of maybe- just over 20 fifth grade students who wanted to step up as leaders," said Stevens.

"They wanted to perform activities around the school, they wanted to be a part of our assemblies, they wanted to help our teachers in the afternoons.”

Community outreach is important to students.

Ian Zlotnick is a fifth grader who is part of the student lighthouse team along with his classmate Abigail Luk. He says the whole experience was amazing.

“I loved how we were working as a team and raised so many cereal boxes,” he said.

Abigail agreed, saying that she is so glad that she was able to make a difference. She was also glad that in the process, students were able to organize a domino effect with the 363 cereal boxes that they collected.

"It was really fun, I got really excited about it," she said.

"It was really exciting to just run down the side and just like watch as they all fell down."

Co-coordinator of the student lighthouse team and Kindergarten teacher Julia DiNoto says the children were so happy to have taken part in the fundraiser.

“They were so excited about how much we contributed, so to see it all line up really put in perspective ‘wow, we can make a difference.’”

