TOWN OF NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WKBW) — A motorist was rescued Thursday morning after becoming trapped in floodwaters on Cedar Street near Bruning Road in the Town of Newstead.

Tonawanda Creek is nearby and flooding in the area is a common sight for this time of year.

First Assistant Chief of the Newstead Volunteer Fire Company Joe Hawes told me at least one rescue took place on Thursday after a man became stuck in about six to eight inches of water.

"His vehicle ended up stalling in the water. Crews got out to rescue him, and he was actually uninjured and we were able to get him out and his vehicle was able to be removed by most likely a towing agency," Hawes said.

Hawes took me back to the site where the sedan was stuck. We saw other vehicles trying to pass through the water. Some were successful, while others were not.

WATCH: Driver rescued from floodwaters on Cedar Street in Newstead as Tonawanda Creek overflows its banks

Driver rescued from floodwaters on Cedar Street in Newstead as Tonawanda Creek overflows its banks

Rescues like these require a number of agencies to complete, ranging from police and fire departments to local emergency managers, towing agencies, and sometimes county or state agencies.

"Just the resources, what the fire department puts in what we have to gear up for, how to get the person out if they're not injured or not, what our own safety is to get to them. So it could be quite a bit lengthy process to get someone out," Hawes said.

The flooding is a recurring issue driven by rainfall south of the area.

"It happens every year with the amount of rainfall that we got in the last couple of days, from down south, all this water comes from Attica and everything down Tonawanda Creek. I expect rising waters, roads to be flooded," Hawes said.

Hawes expects the flooding to peak on Friday but recede by Saturday or Sunday. In the meantime, he encourages motorists to heed road signs and take any other detour possible to avoid Cedar Street.