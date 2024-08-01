'Dedication, passion and commitment': Cleveland Hill teacher named NYS History Teacher of the Year

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Betty Haynes has been named the New York State History Teacher of the Year!

Haynes teaches Social Studies at Cleveland Hill Middle School. She won a $1,000 prize and materials for her classroom.

The award is presented by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History and honors a K–12 teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools and United States Territories for their contributions to American history education.

"In times like these, history teachers play a critical role in shaping students' understanding of the past and inspiring hope for the future," said James G. Basker, president of the Gilder Lehrman Institute. "Their unwavering dedication to educating our youth is commendable, and we take great pride in honoring the most exceptional educators across the country."

Haynes is involved in and out of the classroom, directing the Cleveland Hill High School musical and co-advising the school's Youth and Government club. She was previously awarded the New York State Council for Social Studies Teacher of the Year Award for Middle School.

"The dedication, passion and commitment Betty demonstrates both in and out of the class is truly exemplary," said Jon T. MacSwan, Superintendent of Schools. "We are so proud of Betty for receiving this most prestigious recognition."

Haynes joins the group of 53 finalists up for the National History Teacher of the Year Award. The winner takes home a $10,000 grand prize in October at the Harvard Club of New York City.