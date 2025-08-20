Concern in Newstead neighborhood with proposed cell tower

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Linda Gregori lives on Maple Road in the Town of Newstead. She recently received a notice from the Town of Newstead Zoning Board of Appeals, informing her about a public work session on Thursday, regarding a request for a variance to alter the 500' distance of a proposed cell tower.

Gregori took me through her seven-acre backyard. According to the Town of Newstead Code, a telecom tower/facility must be a minimum of 500 feet away. Gregori was able to obtain a map that showed the proposed cell tower would be less than 500 feet from her home.

She's not against cell towers, but said no one should have to live near one.

"Why would you put it next to people who sleep there, live there, whose children are playing outside?" questioned Gregori.

She said service hasn't been an issue for her, but she's heard otherwise from neighbors. While there, I was able to send text messages, but the reception wasn't great.

"Verizon over the last few years has vetted about 13 sites around that area," said Newstead Town Supervisor Dawn D. Izydorczak.

Gregori is concerned about the health risks of living near the tower and doesn't want to "take a chance."

The American Cancer Society states:

"At this time, there’s no strong evidence that exposure to RF waves from cell phone towers causes any noticeable health effects. However, this does not mean that the RF waves from cell phone towers have been proven to be absolutely safe. Most expert organizations agree that more research is needed to help clarify this, especially for any possible long-term effects."

Gregori said she's also concerned that the cell tower would diminish her property value. A Journal of Real Estate Finance and Economics study showed that properties located within a half mile of a tower declined by 2.5% in value. That percentage went to 9.7% for homes where the tower is visible.

Thursday night's meeting will be where she and others can share their voice. Izydorczak said feedback is the most important thing right now. If the cell tower were to get approved, it would still need to go to other boards within the town.