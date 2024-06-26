Come show your skills on the diamond at the MLB's Pitch Hit and Run event

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — How fun would it be to compete in a skills challenge at the World Series? Well, Saturday, June 29th can be the start of that journey for your child! Cardinal O' Hara High School is hosting an MLB Pitch Hit and Run event. Kids ages 7-14 will compete in baseball and softball skills challenges with the national finals being hosted at the World Series.

The kids are split into age groups starting at ages 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14. Each player's skills will be tested on points. Based on the points, the players will have the opportunity to move onto a team championship and then to the finals at the World Series.

The event is Saturday, June 29th from 1PM-4PM. Registration is free and check in begins at 12:30PM. In order to be eligible for the next round, you must begin your first station by 3:30PM. If you'd like to register for the event, click here.