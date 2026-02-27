Citations, repairs and police response: Scrutiny grows at Williamsville nursing home

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — For weeks, 7 News has been reporting on concerns from families about conditions inside the Comprehensive Rehab and Nursing Center at Williamsville.

Now, the New York State Department of Health confirms it has issued a Statement of Deficiencies to the facility following a complaint-driven investigation.

The survey was unannounced, as are all department surveys, and the provider has 10 days to submit a plan of correction. Once that plan is received, a post-survey revisit will be conducted.

The facility has started roof repairs, though questions remain about the timeline for full completion.

The citations follow months of advocacy from David Marshall, whose mother lives at the facility.

Marshall first contacted 7 News, raising concerns about roof leaks and building conditions. Since then, he has continued pressing for answers from state officials and lawmakers.

"There needs to be more follow-up. These are serious problems in these facilities with medically vulnerable people, and there needs to be accountability, not only for the administrator, but the owners as well," said Marshall.

Marshall believes the state's action is a step forward, but still wants stronger oversight.

"If this were your apartment, would you settle for that if you were paying $11,000 a month?" said Marshall. "It's not acceptable how they’re operating right now."

Marshall also questioned whether staff may have known state health inspectors were coming. The Department of Health, however, tells me it was complaint-driven and unannounced.

Marshall emphasized that his concerns are not with the care provided by front-line staff.

"The level of care she’s receiving is very good. Our complaints are more about the management and ownership of the facility from a higher level," said Marshall.

Separately, Amherst Police confirmed officers were at the facility for an employment-related matter two days ago. Details about that were not immediately available.

The facility has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

As the plan of correction deadline approaches, Marshall and elected officials say they will continue monitoring the situation, hoping this time the changes are permanent.