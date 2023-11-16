'Chicken and french fries baby': Dave's Hot Chicken opening in the Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda is going to get a little "hotter" on Friday.

Dave's Hot Chicken is set to open at 1660 Niagara Falls Boulevard on Friday. The restaurant chain started as a pop-up in an East Hollywood parking lot and now has hundreds of locations across the U.S. as well as locations in Dubai and Canada.

It specializes in jumbo hot chicken tenders and sliders along with seasoned french fries, mac n' cheese, and kale slaw as sides.

The chicken can be ordered in one of seven spice levels:



No spice

Lite mild

Mild

Medium

Hot

Extra hot

Reaper

7 News spoke with the owners on Wednesday who said they are currently hiring for positions from regular team members to assistant managers.

They said the plan is to open at least five locations in the Buffalo area and five locations in the Rochester area within the next five years.

Starting as early as next week, the location will offer online ordering and third-party deliveries.

You can find more information and hours on its website here.