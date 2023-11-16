Watch Now
'Chicken and french fries baby': Dave's Hot Chicken opening in the Town of Tonawanda

The Town of Tonawanda is going to get a little "hotter" on Friday, Dave's Hot Chicken is set to open at 1660 Niagara Falls Boulevard.
Posted at 7:17 PM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 19:17:48-05

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda is going to get a little "hotter" on Friday.

Dave's Hot Chicken is set to open at 1660 Niagara Falls Boulevard on Friday. The restaurant chain started as a pop-up in an East Hollywood parking lot and now has hundreds of locations across the U.S. as well as locations in Dubai and Canada.

daves hot chicken 1.jpg

It specializes in jumbo hot chicken tenders and sliders along with seasoned french fries, mac n' cheese, and kale slaw as sides.

daves hot chicken.jpg

The chicken can be ordered in one of seven spice levels:

  • No spice
  • Lite mild
  • Mild
  • Medium
  • Hot
  • Extra hot
  • Reaper
daves hot chicken 6.png

7 News spoke with the owners on Wednesday who said they are currently hiring for positions from regular team members to assistant managers.

daves hot chicken 4.jpg

They said the plan is to open at least five locations in the Buffalo area and five locations in the Rochester area within the next five years.

daves hot chicken 3.jpg

Starting as early as next week, the location will offer online ordering and third-party deliveries.

You can find more information and hours on its website here.

