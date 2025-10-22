Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNorthtowns

Actions

Candidates for Amherst Town Supervisor discuss Costco, Boulevard Mall, taxes, and more ahead of election

Amherst Town Supervisor candidates Shawn Lavin and Dan Gagliardo discuss multiple topics, including the Boulevard Mall, Costco, taxes and more.
Candidates for Amherst Town Supervisor discuss Costco, Boulevard Mall, taxes, and more
Posted
and last updated

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two candidates vying to become the next Amherst Town Supervisor joined Voices with Michael Wooten on Wednesday to discuss a wide range of topics.

Democratic candidate Shawn Lavin and Republican candidate Dan Gagliardo were asked about multiple topics, including the Boulevard Mall, Costco, taxes and more. You can watch the entire conversation directly below.

Candidates for Amherst Town Supervisor discuss Costco, Boulevard Mall, taxes, and more

Democrat Brian Kulpa was the town supervisor for the past two terms. Town law bars him from seeking a third term.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app