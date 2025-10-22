Candidates for Amherst Town Supervisor discuss Costco, Boulevard Mall, taxes, and more ahead of election

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two candidates vying to become the next Amherst Town Supervisor joined Voices with Michael Wooten on Wednesday to discuss a wide range of topics.

Democratic candidate Shawn Lavin and Republican candidate Dan Gagliardo were asked about multiple topics, including the Boulevard Mall, Costco, taxes and more. You can watch the entire conversation directly below.

Candidates for Amherst Town Supervisor discuss Costco, Boulevard Mall, taxes, and more

Democrat Brian Kulpa was the town supervisor for the past two terms. Town law bars him from seeking a third term.