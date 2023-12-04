Boulevard Mall in Amherst to lose another large tenant

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready to say so long to another retailer at the Boulevard Mall in Amherst.

The international clothing retailer H&M will close its doors on January 6, according to a sign posted inside the store. The closing was first reported by Buffalo Business First.

WKBW H&M will close its Boulevard Mall store next month.

H&M first joined the mall's lineup 10 years ago in 2013. But since then, the mall has seen a steady stream of tenants heading for the exits. Big box tenant Sears closed in 2017. The closure of H&M will leave the chain with two locations in Western New York - at the Walden Galleria in Cheektowaga and Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls.

A court recently ruled in favor of the Town of Amherstin its eminent domain case involving longtime tenant JCPenney and the aging Boulevard Mall property. That ruling moved Amherst a step closer to taking over the 60-acre property.

Douglas Development purchased the majority of the mall's property in 2019 with plans to transform the once bustling shopping destination into a town center featuring retail, restaurant and residential opportunities.

