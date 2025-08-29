'Biggest blessing of my life': WNY night nannies help exhausted new parents get much-needed support

EGGERTSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Stanford University survey found that 98% of postpartum parents felt tired, 98% said they felt disorganized, and 79% said they felt isolated. Western New York's Newborn Care Services is working to lower those statistics by offering round-the-clock support for new families in Erie and Niagara counties.

"It's been the biggest blessing of my life. I have a 2-year-old and a 4-month-old," said Ally, a mother of two who has utilized the agency for both of her children.

Ally knows first-hand the demands of being a new mom. When she had her first child two years ago, she reached out to Newborn Care Services after hearing about how helpful the agency was.

"Teaching you how to bathe the baby, how to burp the baby effectively, how to get the baby back to sleep. Little things that I'd have to say with the second baby, you don't really need to think about. If it's your first time, it's really helpful," Ally said.

The mom of two is currently utilizing the agency while she is on maternity leave for her second child, born four months ago. A night nanny visits her home three times a week, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

"Then you can really sleep. You just pump and then you get like your big stretch of sleep and then the night nanny takes care of the baby. Rest assured they're in good hands, and then you wake up feeling like a totally different person," Ally said.

Agency expands to meet growing demand

Deanna Van Pyrz is the founder of Newborn Care Services.

"This is really mainly care for the baby while the parents are at home, to get the mom recovered from childbirth," Van Pyrz said.

The agency has been helping moms in both Erie and Niagara counties since 2018. In March, Van Pyrz expanded from a solo operation to a team of at least six night nannies.

"All my night nannies are moms. Some of them are RNs actually working in labor and delivery or in the NICU, and they just want extra shifts at night with newborns in the homes," Van Pyrz said.

"A lot of my work is really encouraging Mom, because she's already doing a good job," Van Pyrz said.

Services and pricing

The agency is booked for the rest of this year, but next year's prices are $395 for each 10-hour night shift for single babies.

Consulting packages start at $175 for one in-person visit, a troubleshooting plan and follow-up text support. Van Pyrz also operates a YouTube channel for families who cannot afford this kind of support.

"Thinking back, sleep deprivation was the biggest detriment to my well-being, my mental health," Van Pyrz said. "When I started doing this work, that was in top of mind for me."

Van Pyrz said it's a joy to help moms navigate through these early months of their baby's life.

"Once they've gone through that, and they have the confidence, then they can soar," Van Pyrz said.

To get started with a night nanny, families can fill out a form on the website.