Bella Kids pop-up shop returns for last sale in 2023

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — Bella Kids is back for its third and final pop-up sale of the year.

The winter edition will include sales on holiday items, home decor and winter clothing. A toy drive is being held during the sale with all donations going to Toys for Tots.

The shop runs from November 17th to November 19th. You can find the sale at the Amherst Commons Plaza at the old Home Goods. The hours and address are listed below.

3050 Sheridan Dr

Amherst, NY 14226

Friday, 11/17: 9AM - 7PM

Sat, 11/18: 10AM - 5PM

Sun, 11/19: 9AM - 3PM *50% Off Day*