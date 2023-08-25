Bella Kid's opens up its second pop-up shop of the year

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Local consignment shop Bella Kid's opened up its second pop-up shop of the year for the back-to-school season.

The shop offers a variety of items for children including toys, home items for babies and clothing. This is the largest pop-up yet that Bella Kid's has hosted. Over 600 cosigners are signed up to participate this weekend.

Bella Kid's Owner Kristi Mora started Bella Kid's 12 years ago and is grateful to see how much the shop has grown.

During Good Morning Buffalo's Second Cup, a grandmother spoke about how much the shop helps her shop for her grandchildren. Hearing these testimonies about the shop is exactly why Mora puts on the sale.

"The demand continues to grow and it makes me feel really good that I'm helping families," said Mora. "To hear that grandmother that she's been with me shopping for four years and she keeps coming back, that just brings me a lot of joy".

Once the shopping period is complete, a majority of the remaining items at the shop will be donated to a partnering charity. For this pop-up, the items will be donated to Harvest House, a non-profit dedicated to helping those near or under the poverty line.

President of Harvest House Carol Murphy said this partnership with Bella Kid's is key to their operations.

"This partnership allows us to do all that we do," Murphy said. "Every family gets what they need for their kids because Bella Kid's donates to Harvest House".

Once the items from the pop are donated to Harvest House, the items are later given to families for free.

The shop is running until Sunday, August 27th.

