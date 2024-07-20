'Beer Kind': New Town of Tonawanda brewery requiring customers to bring kind heart

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is a new brewery in the Town of Tonawanda, and the first requirement is that you bring a kind heart.

Beer Kind Brewing is a play on the saying "Be kind".

The small business is the first brewery in the Town of Tonawanda and opened up shop, on the Fourth of July weekend.

There’s a new brewery in town and they’re sending a message to their customers! Hear about what this new kid friendly and pet friendly taproom has in store! All they ask is that you “be kind”! More tonight at 11! 🍻 @WKBW #BeerKindBrewing pic.twitter.com/7RrrStY81S — Pheben Kassahun WKBW (@PhebenKassahun) July 19, 2024

"When people come here, we have a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere. We're family-friendly and the highlight is our self-pour tap wall, where our customers can pour as much or as little as they want and pay by the ounce," Beer Kind Brewing co-owner Jen Buckley said.

Meet owners Alex and Jen Buckley.

Alex told me he is a longtime home brewer, so it was a no-brainer for him to open up his place.

Beer Kind Brewing co-owner and brewer Alex Buckley said, "Our customer experience goes like this: come over to our glass wall, when you walk up to the taps, you'll tap your card right here. If you would like to know about the beer that are on tap, you can tap the screen. It'll give you a breakdown of what the beer is. We'll tap our card right here and we'll go ahead and pour."

"It really allows customers to sample as many different things as they would like and find what is appealing to them before they commit to a full pour," Jen Buckley added.

The name Beer Kind goes with the couple's mission of being kind to your mouth, through great-tasting beer and to "beer kind" to our community through charitable contributions.

You can expect to find six of their beers on tap. The brewery also has guest taps, Riesling wine from the Finger Lakes and has partnered with local small businesses like Meat and Greet Charcuterie and What's Pop-In Gourmet Popcorn.

"It's really exciting. We're happy to bring this to the community. We've had a lot of welcoming support from the town and all the residents and community, so it's pretty exciting that we're able to be the first brewery here," Jen Buckley said.

Beer Kind Brewing is at 2765 Kenmore Avenue, Town of Tonawanda, NY.

The hours of operation are listed below:

Thursdays: 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

Fridays: 4 p.m.-11 p.m.

Saturdays: Noon-11 p.m.

Sundays: Noon-6 p.m.