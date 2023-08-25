Amherst School District weighs property tax exemption for volunteer firefighters, ambulance workers

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Amherst Central School District is exploring the idea of granting volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers a 10% property tax exemption.

In December 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Real Property Tax Law into legislation — giving local governments the option to offer a 10% property tax exemption to these volunteers.

This exemption would be an average of $426 annual savings per household.

The Amherst Board of Education is considering this possibility.

"Volunteerism is not necessary about getting paid because we don't get paid," Lt. David Morales of the Getzville Fire Company said. "But you spent money on gas to drive to the hall. You lose time with your family members, maybe you leave dinner, maybe you miss holidays because of what has been going on."

With volunteer firefighter numbers dramatically decreasing, Lt. Morales hopes that this tax exemption will urge more people to volunteer.

"There needs to be some kind of incentive introduced, whether it's monetary or not, to bolster the numbers [volunteers]," Lt. Morales said. "We're seeing numbers go down across the state, across the country. It's something we need to address."

Lt. Morales said becoming a volunteer firefighter is all about work ethic.

"We can give you the skills to save people's lives, to put out fires, all kinds of different skills. If you're willing to put the work in, we can teach you all you need to know."

The Amherst Board of Education will be hosting a public hearing to discuss the future of the possible tax exemption.

If you're interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter in Erie County, click here.

