Amherst Police searching for endangered missing teen

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Police are asking for help finding a missing 18-year-old who they say could be in danger.

Binyam Bruegger was last seen about 3:30 Friday morning in the area of Tonawanda Creek Road and Orbit Drive in Amherst, near the Pendleton/Niagara County border.

He is Black, 5 feet 8 inches tall, about 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he could be wearing a gray winter parka with a hood with a Buffalo Bills t-shirt underneath.

Police did not say why he is believed to be endangered. Anyone with information is asked to call Amherst Police at (716) 689-1311.