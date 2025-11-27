Amherst Police ask for help finding endangered 83-year-old woman

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Police are asking the public to help find a missing 83-year-old woman who may be in danger.

Police say Arlene Jason left her home on Sweet Home Road near Tonawanda Creek Road around 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

They believe she could be traveling to West Seneca in a grey 2019 Subaru Forester with the license plate JKF7163. Her daughter tells 7 News she was with her dog pictured below.

Police say Arlene suffers from early-onset dementia. Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Amherst Police at (716) 689-1311.