Amherst graduate Emma Baker-Terhaar spends summer professionally painting Williamsville benches and murals

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Emma Baker-Terhaar, a 2019 Amherst Central High School graduate has spent her summer painting benches and little libraries across Williamsville.

Now, her largest outdoor mural has a place for everybody to see at Island Park.

“Every summer and occasionally in the winter, I paint murals every day and it’s the best job ever.”

WKBW Emma Baker-Terhaar with one the several benches at Glenn Falls that she painted.

She went to college at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and now at just 21 years old, Baker-Terhaar is already a professional artist.

“I’m going back and forth between Chicago and Buffalo. I’m figuring out where my best opportunities are, but I’m definitely a Buffalo girl and will come back here to work from time to time.”

Last week, she completed her full wall mural at Island Park in Williamsville.

WKBW Emma Baker-Terhaar in front of her recently completed mural at Island Park in Williamsville.

It features her rendition of the Williamsville watermill and Glenn Falls.

“We wanted to look at the talent that is here locally,” said Lauren Schellinger, Williamsville Parks Committee chair. “Emma has done a lot of work with the village and around the village… one of us found her on Facebook and reached out to see if she would be interested In this project

Schellinger felt Emma was the exact person that Village of Williamsville had in mind.

“We loved that we found somebody who knew the history, the buildings, and the landmarks we wanted included.”

Now, Emma hopes everybody can enjoy her art too.

You can find more of her work at https://www.emmabaker-terhaar.com/

—

