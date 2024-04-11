Amherst Fire leads to thousands of dollars in property damage

AMHERST, N.Y. — According to the Amherst Central Fire Alarm Office, the Amherst Fire Control responded to a call from a homeowner in the town of Amherst, specifically Getzville, at 3:21 pm.

The homeowner opened the door to heavy smoke and fire coming from the kitchen and living room area located towards the back of the house.

Crews arrived to extinguish the fire but were forced to exit the home and fight the fire from outside the property for some time due to its rapid spread.

Once the fire was mostly put out, crews went back inside to completely extinguish the flames.

The fire is estimated to have caused $80,000 in damages to the structure and contents of the house.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Amherst Fire Inspectors along with the Amherst Police Department.