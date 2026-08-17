AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A park with a packed playground and an annual motorcycle ride keeps the memory of Staff Sgt. Billy Wilson alive in Western New York.

More than 14 years after losing their son, Kim and Bill Wilson say Western New York has never stopped showing up for Billy Wilson.

Billy Wilson grew up in Amherst and was a star lacrosse player at Williamsville North before joining the Army in 2005. He rose through the ranks to become a staff sergeant and squad leader of his unit in Afghanistan. He was killed in action on March 26, 2012.

"We have made it our mission to not let anybody ever forget about our fallen soldiers," Kim Wilson said.

In the years since his death, Western New York has continued to rally around his memory. In 2017, Hopkins Road Park was renamed in his honor, and a brand new playground was built with the help of community donations and volunteers.

"Everybody came in and helped put this whole park together. We had donations of concrete.... everybody came in with their tools and just built this park," Bill Wilson said.

Bill Wilson said his son would have especially loved one feature of the park.

"Billy's favorite would be ... the zip line," Bill Wilson said.

"This park... every day it's full of kids. And he loved kids," Bill Wilson said.

WATCH: Amherst community honors fallen soldier with annual memorial motorcycle ride

Amherst community honors fallen soldier with annual memorial motorcycle ride

This Sunday, the community will gather for the annual memorial motorcycle ride to raise money for the Billy Wilson Foundation.

The ride starts at the Greater Buffalo Gymnastics Center, 1641 North French Road, Getzville. Registration begins at 11 a.m., $20 for a rider and $10 per passenger. The ticket cost includes a lapel pin, meal ticket and koozie.

At 12:30 p.m., there will be a rider meeting and prayer. Kickstands up at 1 p.m. for a 1 1/2 hour ride. Police will escort the riders.

The ride concludes at A.J. Jurek American Legion Post, 655 New Road, Swormville.

You do not have to be a rider to join the after-party. There is a $10 admission fee for non-riders. A raffle of 200 baskets and a 50/50 raffle, along with activities for children, are planned.

For more information about the SSG William R. Wilson III Memorial Foundation, go to ssgwilson3.com.

"We're always so proud of our boys and Billy, and it's even makes us more proud of him, if that's even possible, just because this is the kind of thing that he would love," Kim Wilson said.

The Wilsons say they are grateful for everyone participating in the ride and keeping Billy Wilson's memory alive.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

