TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Congratulations are in order for the American Legion Band of the Tonawandas!

The band traveled to New Orleans for the National Band Competition on Saturday, where they took home first place with a score of 96.67.

Formed in 1929, the American Legion Band of the Tonawandas Post 264 is generally comprised of about 90 members who perform up to 30 concerts year-round.

You can catch the entire 2024 American Legion National Band Contest online here.