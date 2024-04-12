'All fun being on stage': Ken-West High School student competing in National Shakespeare Competition

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — We know how rich the theater culture is here in Buffalo and apart of that culture includes the homegrown talent of actors. One of those actors is Clare Day, a senior at Kenmore West High School. She has been acting since she was in 4th grade and has found theater to be her passion.

"I feel like i just have a lot of fun now," Day said. "It’s just all fun being on stage and that’s what I enjoy the most and that’s what I’m the most passionate about."

Day has performed in several of Kenmore West's plays including Cinderella,

The Radium Girls and A Piece of My Heart. Now, she has the opportunity to stand in the spotlight amongst 43 other actors from around the country in the English Speaking Union (ESU) National Shakespeare Competition. Clare becomes the third Ken-West student in the last seven years to compete.

"I’m super excited to get the experience. I don’t even care if I win, I'm just really excited to go," Day said.

One person who has been apart of Clare's journey is her drama teacher, Diana Gruninger. She's been teaching at Kenmore West for the last 18 years. Gruninger said that Clare's dedication to the stage is unmatched.

"Clare is a really hard worker. She’s talented. She’s poised. She has put her time in," Gruninger said. "She has done everything from ensemble to leads, to supporting roles. She’s just bright and sweet and she just is a great kid."

The competition is being held Monday, but Clare will spend the entire weekend in New York City participating in different workshops and networking opportunities to meet professionals in theater and the other kids in the competition. This is one of her favorite parts of the weekend.

"I’m just really excited to meet the kids and get to know how their programs are," Day said. "I think that’s a real interesting thing to see what their shows are, to see how big their program is, and to see how theater has impacted them as a person".

No matter the result at the curtain call in New York City, what matters to Clare is the opportunity she has to put Kenmore West and Buffalo on center stage in a national spotlight.

"I just don’t really hone in until stuff like this happens, but I’m just very glad to be apart of it," Day said. To be going through with this and to be representing Kenmore West, and Buffalo, like that’s a pretty big deal".

The final competition is on Monday at the Lincoln Center in New York City. From all of us at 7 News, we wish Clare the best of luck!