Akron Rescue Cats locked out of Facebook account during peak fundraising season

AKRON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Akron Rescue Cats, a small volunteer-run nonprofit, said it has been unable to access its Facebook page since Tuesday morning.

“Right now we can’t access our Facebook page, which is our primary source of communicating with our supporters,” said Executive Director Stephanie Barber. “You’re able to see our page, but we are not able to communicate with our supporters, adopters, or followers.”

Barber believes the issue stems from an internal Meta error. For the organization, the timing couldn’t be worse.

“Fundraising for nonprofits is a really big time of year, so we’re kind of missing out on being able to get our message out to supporters and ask for donations,” she said.

Despite the setback, Barber said the rescue’s mission has never slowed. Over the years, Akron Rescue Cats has become a vital resource for the region.

“We started with just a couple of cats, and then we began getting calls from the community and surrounding areas needing help,” she said.

The rescue has taken in nearly 1,000 cats in the last two years alone, and many of them are currently waiting for forever homes. With Facebook down, the organization is urging the public to reach out through other platforms.

The rescue can also be reached through its website.

“They can find us through our website and they can also find us on Instagram and TikTok,” Barber said.

Barber said their top priority right now is getting their cats settled into loving homes as soon as possible.

“That is our biggest goal, to find them homes before Christmas so they’re not living in their cages in the rescue during the holidays,” she said.