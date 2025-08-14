'Viewpoint discrimination': Grand Island student challenges school's denial of religious parking spot design

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Grand Island Senior High School senior is fighting for her right to express her religious beliefs in a place many would not expect: her school parking spot.

For the last two years, seniors in the Grand Island Central School District have had the opportunity to personalize their parking spaces with custom designs for $50. When upcoming Sabrina Steffans submitted her original design featuring a Bible verse and religious imagery, she was heartbroken to learn it had been denied.

I spoke with representatives from both sides to understand this issue that touches on constitutional rights and school policies.

According to the law firm now representing Steffans, school leaders deemed her design "inappropriate" because of its religious content. First Liberty, a Texas-based legal organization, sent a demand letter to the district on Tuesday, Aug. 12, asking officials to reverse their decision.

To read the 11-page demand letter, click here.

"That's problematic, because that's called viewpoint discrimination," said Keisha Russell, senior counsel at First Liberty Institute.

Russell, who is licensed to practice law in Florida, Texas and New York State, explained that Steffans submitted two designs that were denied before submitting a third design that was approved. The approved design kept the phrase "Let your light shine" from her second submission and added "He is King" as suggested by her assistant principal, while removing direct scripture references.

Despite having an approved design, Steffans is continuing to challenge the school's initial rejections.

"Just merely rejecting a very benign, religious message is going be problematic for them in court. So, that's basically what we tried to explain to them in the letter. We're certainly willing to drop all of it and not go to court at all, but we will if they tell her she can't put anything religious on this parking space," Russell said.

I asked why Steffans is pursuing the matter despite having an approved design. Russell explained the student's motivation.

"So in her mind, she, I think you could see she pushes back a little like or 'I thought I was allowed to. It's my parking spot. How can I how come I can't say God, how come I can't say scripture?' And ultimately, she's doing it because she believes like her constitutional rights are being trampled on. The other students are allowed to say what they want to say, but she has to censor her speech because she wants to talk about God or she wants to talk about her relationship as a Christian or whatever. I think in her mind it's it's important for her to stand up for herself, so that it doesn't happen to anyone else," Russell said.

The attorney argues that while schools can reject messages that might incite violence, they must remain neutral regarding religious views.

"You have to be neutral in regards to your view of religion. Now that doesn't mean that if somebody wants to like paint a swastika on that you can't then have a determination that that might be too insightful, that might incite violence or something like that. So there are parameters, the school does have the authority to make some decisions in that way, but it can't just be because it's religious we're going to censor it," Russell said.

The district is now in its third year of allowing seniors to design reserved parking spaces at a cost of $50.

Grand Island Central School District Superintendent Brian Graham provided this statement:

"The Grand Island Central District received an 11-page letter, on Tuesday (8/12/25) from a Utah attorney working with a national religious liberty organization. We obviously need time to review, digest, and discuss it. While we do so, we're happy to pause the deadline for students to complete their parking space designs. We hope to have an update once our process is complete."

First Liberty is giving the district time to respond to whether Steffans can express her religious beliefs on her parking space. If the answer is no, the law firm plans to file a preliminary injunction in federal court in New York State.