'A triple win': Neighbors flock to Kenmore for 2024 Gigantic Garage Sale

VILLAGE OF KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Who doesn't love a good garage sale? Dozens of people flocked to Kenmore Saturday to shop over 120 sales in the village.

It's an annual tradition of good deals and a chance to clear out for residents.

"Oh my gosh, heaven forbid if something happens to us and our children have to go up into the attic, I wouldn't want that so it was time to clean it out," said Michaele Hooton.

Hooten is selling for her third year, she says she and her husband are selling things they've been saving for seven years.

Hannah Ferrera Neighbors negotiating sales in Kenmore



The Kenmore Village Improvement society calls it a triple win. The garage sale means less trash in landfills, more things get donated to charity

"My husband likes to go around and check out all the other people doing the garage sales," said Hooton.

Savvy shoppers who could figure out the riddles on this year's map got to take home a gift.

If you missed this one, Hooton and her neighbors will be back on June 22 for the Kinsey Ave. block sale.