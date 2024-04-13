'A teachable moment': Family of educators receives community support after house fire

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A devastating house fire in Williamsville is turning ruin into resilience as the community bands together to show a family of seven what it means to be the “City of Good Neighbors.”

Earlier this week, Anne Marie Blum, the homeowner, answered a phone call from one of her sons that would change her life.

“He’s like, ‘The house is on fire.’ I could tell by the shakiness in his voice that it wasn’t just … a little flame over the stove,” Anne Marie said. “It was catastrophic.”

Insurance agents estimate the house on Forestview Dr. has $800,000 worth of damage.

Anne Marie and her husband, Christian, are both educators at various institutions in the Western New York region.

“My college degrees were burned up. My dissertation was burned up. A lot of the books that we have accumulated over the years were burned up,” Christian said.

However, this tragedy is rising from the ashes and turning into an opportunity for community support.

Aspen Kropidlowski, a freshman at Canisius University and a student of Christian’s, immediately jumped into action when she heard the news.

“As soon as he said something, I’m like, ‘I want to do something. I want to help him out,’” Kropidlowski said.

After getting approval from Canisius faculty and Christian himself, she created a GoFundMe page to help raise money to help the family.

“I feel like he told us [about the fire] not to have the students worried or concerned about what happened but more so to let us know that it might take him a little longer to grade things,” Kropidlowski said.

Christian showed up to class the day after his house was filled with flames, and Kropidlowski said this dedication is what inspired her to start the page.

“He told us that he had to go out to the store and buy clothes so he could wear something to school that day,” Kropidlowski said.

And Kropidlowski isn’t the only one offering a hand.

“Our two-year-old turns three tomorrow,” Anne Marie said. “Moms got gifts and wrapped them and gave us cards and said, ‘Just fill out the card.’”

The Blums say support has been pouring in from Canisius University, Niagara University, Bryant and Stratton College and McKinley High School — just to name a few.

They also said co-workers, friends, family and even strangers are stepping in to help.

“Neighbors just started showing up with food,” Anne Marie said. “This one mom and two little boys, we don’t even know them, brought Goldfish [Crackers] and Gatorade for the kids.”

While this tragedy takes a toll, the Blums said they’re seeing it as a glass half full.

“It reinforces your faith in humanity,” Christian said. “For me as an educator, it’s a teachable moment. I hope the majority of the students I work with this week … get that out of this.”

The family is currently staying at another family member’s residence, and they say they were greeted by photos of their family hung up on the walls of their temporary home.

“I can’t say enough thank you-s,” Anne Marie said. “I don’t think I’ll ever stop saying thank you.”

If you’d like to donate to help the Blum family, click here for Kropidlowski's

GoFundMe page, or click here for their Venmo link.