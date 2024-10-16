'A step in the right direction' Amherst Town Board proposes 1.32% tax decrease in 2025 budget

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — On Tuesday in of the three public hearings of the 2025 budget, the Town Board of Amherst announced a 1.32 percent tax decrease for residents.



The hearings are a response to outrage over last year's 11.4% property tax hike.

Residents have multiple opportunities to voice their opinions before budget approval.

Town Supervisor aims to build stronger community relationships through these hearings.

Andrea Morgante, one of the members of the Amherst Concerned Citizens Group and has been calling for more transparency and communication from the Town Board.

Morgante says the new proposed budget is a complete flip from last year.

"This is a step in the right direction and we're delighted that they're doing at least three of these budget hearings and not only that they have advertised them, which is nice and they are listening to the voices of the residents as to what the residents want, so I have to applaud the Town Board for listening to what we wanted," said Morgante.

After last year's budget called for an 11.4% property tax hike, Morgante is grateful next year's budget is being able to be discussed multiple times for residents to give their input.

"It's a 180-degree turn from where it was November 9th of last year to today and as I said previously, they're listening to us," said Morgante.

Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa and the Town Board have focused on ensuring residents have a chance to be heard and more options to be heard.

"We want good interaction, we want good comments, we want good questions that any government does. The goal here is to create another level of opportunity for that to take place," said Kulpa.

Another hearing will be held on Oct. 25 at the Senior Center at 10 a.m. and one on Oct. 28 at Town Hall at 7 p.m.

