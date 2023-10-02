KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new center in Kenmore offers services for kids with social and emotional challenges.

It's called "Rooted Beginnings" and the owner hosted a grand opening Monday.

Owner Kate Coffman said a lack of therapeutic service providers is one of the reasons she opened "Rooted Beginnings" on Elmwood in Kenmore. Coffman said early intervention for kids living with special needs is essential.

"I will be doing early intervention, developmental playgroups with children ages 2 to 4 currently, and my hope is to add more groups to that as well and to work with parents to better understand their children who need that extra support," Coffman explained.

Social worker Ashley Kowalyk said there is a great need for the services being offered at the new center. Kowalyk said a lack of service providers is having a huge impact on kids living with special needs.

"This is really as bad as we've ever seen it. You think of a lot of children who need to see a neuropsych to get an eval for a diagnosis and it's 12 months, 18 months just to see them and those are the supports they need to go to school. The supports they need to be successful."

Right now Rotted Beginnings is private pay on a sliding scale but the owner is waiting to be approved as a New York State independent service provider.

If you are interested in more information you can email: rootedbeginningswny@gmail.com or call 716-335-2601. You can also visit the website for more information Rooted Beginnings.