'A great way to start your day': Kelkenberg Farm introduces Goat Yoga for farm visitors

CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Need a fun way to start your day? Kelkenberg Farm is introducing Goat Yoga as a new way for people to interact with the animals. The farm had previously offered yoga, but this will be the first time the animals will be involved with the classes.

"Well who doesn't get happy when baby goats are involved," Kelkenberg Farm Owner Charlene Spoth said. "What we love most about inviting visitors to the farm is that they're hands on with our animals. So now to do exercise, it makes you feel good along with baby goat hugging and cuddling, what could be better?".

Kelkenberg Farm is opening two new slots for the Goat Yoga sessions on June 2nd and June 9th with classes starting at 9:15AM. The registration for the classes open on Thursday, May 16th at 12pm. You can sign up here.