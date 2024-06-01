Watch Now
25-year-old man stabbed at M Hotel in Cheektowaga

WKBW
Posted at 12:57 PM, Jun 01, 2024

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga Police say a man is in critical condition after he was stabbed at the M Hotel in Cheektowaga Thursday night.

According to police, 28-year-old Zachary Turner of Blasdell allegedly stabbed a 25-year-old man in the neck during a fight at the hotel on Walden Avenue.

Officers performed life-saving measures until the victim was taken to ECMC where he is currently listed in critical condition.

Turner was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

