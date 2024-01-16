16-year-old misses Carnegie Hall performance due to lake effect snow

BUFFALO, NY — 16-year-old Reilin Lyu Alented beyond her years received first class honors from the Toronto Royal Conservatory, which led to an invitation to take the stage at Carnegie Hall

"All the work I have done all the practicing, I have done, the hours, I have spent at the piano and playing things over and over again it all paid off," said Lyu.

But that all changed Saturday night when Reilin's flights were canceled from Buffalo to NYC due to the snowstorm.

"It was so big I couldn't wrap my head around it, but I am glad that i had the opportunity at all and its just my dream being realized.," said Lyu.

Although she couldn't play alongside other gold medalists-- Reilin and her family look forward to next year to hopefully win again.

[Take sot

Name:yanfei chen

"Certainly playing in Carnegie Hall would be a frosting on the cake but not being able to go makes us feel like we have to work harder to have it happen again," said Yanfei Chen, Reilin's mother.

Her music teacher--Mary Handley--says she's confident in Reilin's ability to succeed again.

"She's an excellent pianist, shes a good violinist, I know that other opportunities will come her way and I hope this will just be an educational opportunity that she has had to go past and i know she will be successful in the future again," said Handley.

Reilin started playing piano when she was in the first grade and now as a Junior at Williamsville East-she aced her SAT test with a perfect 1600.

She is also an accomplished violinist -- sitting first chair as concert master with the Greater Buffalo Youth Orchestra.

So her future is looking bright.

"Even if I don't go into music I'm never going to give it up because its a part of what makes me who I am," said Lyu.

Reilin will be featured in a video that the Royal Conservatory is putting together for the Celebrations of Excellence-- instead of her performance on the stage of Carnegie Hall.

