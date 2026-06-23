100-year-old Williamsville WWII veteran honored with medals after 80 years

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY — After enlisting in 1944 and being honorably discharged in 1946, George L. Klein was finally awarded the medals he was meant to receive in person decades earlier.

Klein, a Williamsville resident, enlisted in the US Navy Reserve after graduating high school. During his time in the service, he served as a Radioman Third Class with the 7th Amphibious Force.

However, upon his discharge from the service, Klein never received the medals other soldiers received.

Adam Beam George L. Klein, 100, holds his medals alongside his wife Corrine and his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

"It started last year, I was talking to my dad, I asked him about his medals. He said he never got them," Richard Klein, George's son, told those in attendance on Monday. "Congressman Tim Kennedy here, he put me in touch with Walt, and they got the ball moving, and we got the medals in time for his 100th birthday."

Kennedy, a Congressman for the 26th District of New York, launched a formal inquiry to the National Personnel Records Center, the Navy Personnel Command, and the Department of the Navy.

After this inquiry, Kennedy awarded Klein the World War II Victory Medal, the American Campaign Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, the Honorable Discharge Button, and the Philippine Liberation Medal on Monday.

Adam Beam Congressman Tim Kennedy, NY-27, shows George L. Klein and his wife Corrine an award for George's years of service during WWII.

"He heard the desperate call of our country and the world in need of help, in need of people to stand up for what's right," Kennedy said. "Our community, your family, with every ounce of your being, it's been over 8 decades since you stepped forward to defend the free world. We are humbled by your courage, inspired by your lifelong devotion to serving others, and deeply grateful for the legacy that you and Corinne have built on behalf of a grateful nation."

Klein received his medals hand in hand with his wife Corrine, his high school sweetheart whom he married upon his return home. He was also joined by his four sons, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Adam Beam George and Corrine Klein pose with some of their family and Congressman Tim Kennedy, NY-27, after being rewarded medals he was meant to receive at the end of his service in WWII.

When reflecting on the awards, Klein said they don't only belong to him.

“This belongs to the men and women who served beside me during World War II," Klein said, choking up. "Then we returned home. And built lives with their families. Others made the ultimate sacrifice and never had the opportunity to grow old. We remember them today with gratitude and respect.”

"We remember them today with gratitude and respect. To receive this recognition after so many years is both surprising and deeply meaningful. It reminds me that service is never forgotten and that the sacrifices made by veterans continue to be remembered by grateful people," Klein said.

Klein was also ordained in 1992 and served as a Catholic deacon, visiting nursing homes every week in his later years. When asked about the secret to a long life, his answer was simple: love.

WATCH: 100-year-old Williamsville WWII veteran honored with medals after 80 years