Northland Workforce Training Center brings food truck event to East Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Food and Fun is taking over Northland Avenue as Northland Workforce Training Center introduced its inaugural Food Truck Thursday series.

The event is the first of its kind in East Buffalo, with local vendors, artists and other activities for people to enjoy. Northland Marketing and Communications Coordinator Taylor Griffith says the first week of the series was a major success.

"We have five to six food trucks, artisan vendors, bounce houses, art for the kids, live music," Griffith said. "Just is a really feel good community event happening".

Dat Burger Dude is a local vendor that takes part in the food truck series. The owner, Melvin Jones, says these types of events are what makes cooking so special.

"I just love doing what I do," Jones said. " I love to cook and I love to meet new people. They said food brings us together".

From the joy the event has brought the vendors, the artists and the people enjoying the two, Griffith said that it's been successful showing and hopes to continue this series every August.

"I just saw so many smiling faces," Griffith said. "Everybody really enjoyed the food. Some of the trucks by the end of the night were almost sold out. The vendors also said they had a really good time".

The series runs from 5PM-7PM at Northland Workforce Training Center in Buffalo. The final day will be August 31st.

