North Tonawanda woman accused of driving while intoxicated and hitting pedestrian

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A North Tonawanda woman is accused of driving while intoxicated and hitting a pedestrian in Niagara Falls.

Police said the incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday on Niagara Falls Boulevard in the area of the 56th Street bridge.

According to police, the 56-year-old North Tonawanda woman said the icy conditions caused her to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle struck a 36-year-old man before spinning 180 degrees and coming to a rest.

Police said the man was thrown over the guard rail and down the embankment, he was located by members of the Niagara Falls Fire Department and transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. He is described as stable with fractures to his left ribs.

According to police, after administering field sobriety tests the 56-year-old woman was charged with driving while intoxicated and imprudent speed.