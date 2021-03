NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — North Tonawanda Mayor Arthur Pappas announced on Friday that the city will lift its overnight winter street parking ban on Monday, March 15th.

The mayor says the ban will not be reinstated if the city gets another winter storm, but is requesting that residents remove their vehicles from the street.

The ban applied to overnight parking on city streets from 3 a.m. through 6 a.m., and started on November 1st.