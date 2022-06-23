Watch Now
North Tonawanda police warn of mailer scam targeting residents

Posted at 11:45 AM, Jun 23, 2022
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — North Tonawanda police have issued a warning about a mailer scam targeting residents.

Police shared a copy of the mailer on the department's Facebook page and said it asks the recipient to show their support to the North Tonawanda Police Department and complete a survey and return it.

"The Mailer is well made and misleadingly. The scammers use the name “ the Citizens behind the Badge” with a return address in Virginia. This group had no affiliation with the North Tonawanda Police Department. If you are a victim of a scam its very important you report it to your local police department," the post says.

