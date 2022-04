NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — North Tonawanda police are looking for your help locating a missing teen.

Police said 15-year-old Tristan McGee was last seen on Cedar Avenue in Niagara Falls at 11 p.m. on Saturday. According to police he may have headed back to North Tonawanda and was reported to be wearing light-colored jeans and a gray sweatshirt.

McGee is described as 6'1" tall and 140 pounds with dark curly hair.

Police ask anyone with information to contact (716) 692-4111.