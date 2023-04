NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The North Tonawanda Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Felix Carrion.

Police said Carrion was reported missing Wednesday and was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black Columbia coat and Nike sneakers.

Carrion is described as 5'10" tall and 260 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NTPD at (716) 692-4111.