North Tonawanda Police investigating motorcycle accident

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 33-year-old motorcyclist was injured in a vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon.

North Tonawanda's police and fire departments responded to the scene on Niagara Falls Boulevard at Erie Avenue around 3:15 p.m.

The motorcycle driver was transported to Erie County Medical Center for his injuries.

Police are not releasing his information until they can confirm the extent of his injuries and notify family members.

Anyone who may have witnessed the events leading up to the accident are asked to contact the North Tonawanda Police. This investigation is ongoing.