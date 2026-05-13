North Tonawanda police investigating after pedestrian was struck at Robinson and Vandervoort Streets

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — North Tonawanda police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck early Wednesday morning.

Police said officers responded to the intersection of Robinson and Vandervoort Streets just after 4 a.m., and initial investigation determined the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while crossing Robinson Street.

The pedestrian was transported to ECMC and is in critical condition. Their identity is not being released at this time. Police said the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.