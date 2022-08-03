Watch Now
North Tonawanda police investigating after man falls from apartment window

Posted at 11:10 AM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 11:10:22-04

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after a man fell from an apartment window in North Tonwanda.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at the Carousel Apartments on Oliver Street. North Tonawanda police said when officers arrived a 60-year-old man was found outside a broken first-floor window, bleeding profusely. He was transported to ECMC and is expected to make a full recovery.

According to police, an investigation and review of surveillance video determined the man was injured due to striking the window and breaking the glass while involved in a dispute.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not released any names of those invovled.

