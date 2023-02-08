Watch Now
North Tonawanda Police Department distributes free Kia steering wheel locks

FILE - The company logo shines off the hood of a 2021 K5 sedan on display in the Kia exhibit at the Denver auto show Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Elitch's Gardens in downtown Denver. Kia is telling owners, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, of nearly 72,000 older Sportage small SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors and away from structures after getting reports of more engine fires. It’s the second time that Sportages from the 2008 and 2009 model years have been recalled due to fire risks that apparently can start near a hydraulic engine control device. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 1:28 PM, Feb 08, 2023
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The North Tonawanda Police Department announced Wednesday it will distribute steering wheel locks to eligible Kia owners to help protect their vehicles against thefts.

50 locks from the KIA manufacturer were obtained and will be distributed on a first come basis at the North Tonawanda Police Department.

Drivers must bring proof of residency in North Tonawanda and proof of ownership of a KIA brand vehicle to receive a steering wheel lock.

The distribution of locks comes after a series of Kia thefts that police believe are in connection to a "Kia Challenge" on TikTok. In October 2022, four people were killed and another was hospitalized following the crash of a stolen Kia on Route 33. Police say the theft may have been motivated by the challenge.

