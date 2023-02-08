North Tonawanda Police Department distributes free Kia steering wheel locks

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The North Tonawanda Police Department announced Wednesday it will distribute steering wheel locks to eligible Kia owners to help protect their vehicles against thefts.

50 locks from the KIA manufacturer were obtained and will be distributed on a first come basis at the North Tonawanda Police Department.

Drivers must bring proof of residency in North Tonawanda and proof of ownership of a KIA brand vehicle to receive a steering wheel lock.

The distribution of locks comes after a series of Kia thefts that police believe are in connection to a "Kia Challenge" on TikTok. In October 2022, four people were killed and another was hospitalized following the crash of a stolen Kia on Route 33. Police say the theft may have been motivated by the challenge.